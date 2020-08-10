New video released of alleged rapist wanted in San Mateo

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) – San Mateo police are searching for a homeless man who’s accused of beating and sexually assaulting a woman in her 60s.
Police believe he is a threat to pubic safety.
The incident happened last Wednesday night near a bus stop at 9th Ave and S El Camino Real.
San Mateo police have since released new pictures and home surveillance video of the suspect.
He is described as a man in his late teens to early 20s, average build and height with dark outgrown or slightly curly hair. He was wearing a red “LIFEGUARD” sweatshirt, dark pants, and carrying a backpack or satchel.
Police say he may have also been on a silver bicycle with duct tape wrapped around the seat.
This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Mateo police department.
Latest Stories:
- Granville County 6th-grade teacher charged with multiple child sex crimes thanks to cyber tip
- 100 arrested after night of looting in downtown Chicago; 13 police injured
- Second stimulus checks: Where we stand as a new week begins
- South San Francisco school district delays start of classes until August 17
- Scuffles erupt outside California church holding indoor service without masks, despite judge’s ban