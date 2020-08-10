New video released of alleged rapist wanted in San Mateo

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) – San Mateo police are searching for a homeless man who’s accused of beating and sexually assaulting a woman in her 60s.

Police believe he is a threat to pubic safety.

The incident happened last Wednesday night near a bus stop at 9th Ave and S El Camino Real.

San Mateo police have since released new pictures and home surveillance video of the suspect.

He is described as a man in his late teens to early 20s, average build and height with dark outgrown or slightly curly hair. He was wearing a red “LIFEGUARD” sweatshirt, dark pants, and carrying a backpack or satchel.

Police say he may have also been on a silver bicycle with duct tape wrapped around the seat.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Mateo police department.

