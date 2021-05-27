New video: San Jose gunman walks through VTA parking lot before shooting

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — New surveillance video shows the gunman in Wednesday’s shooting at a VTA rail yard in San Jose at the scene of the shooting.

The video showed Sam Cassidy walking through the parking lot before the shooting.

Cassidy began shooting at the VTA building “B”, located on the west side, then proceeded to walk towards VTA building “A”, located on the east side.

Nine people were killed before the Cassidy turned the gun on himself, authorities said.

Officials say the timestamp in the video is not accurate to the current time of the incident.

This story will be updated.