Live Now
KRON ON IS STREAMING LOCAL NEWS NOW

New video shows wanted Vacaville bank robber

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VACAVILLE (KRON) – New video shows a recent credit union robbery in Vacaville.

The robbery happened Thursday afternoon at the Golden One Credit Union.

Officers say the man seen in the video gave the teller a note demanding money.

He got the cash and walked out.

Anyone with information is asked to call Vacaville police.

Latest News Headlines:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News