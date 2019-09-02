New video shows wanted Vacaville bank robber

VACAVILLE (KRON) – New video shows a recent credit union robbery in Vacaville.
The robbery happened Thursday afternoon at the Golden One Credit Union.
Officers say the man seen in the video gave the teller a note demanding money.
He got the cash and walked out.
Anyone with information is asked to call Vacaville police.
Latest News Headlines:
- ‘Get this man home’: Volunteers help in search for missing 86-year-old in San Mateo County
- Gilroy’s Christmas Hill Park to reopen Tuesday after garlic festival shooting
- BART eliminating paper tickets at Powell Street station starting Tuesday
- Rapper arrested after alleged assault of employee at Las Vegas hotel
- Central Valley couple rescues 5 crew members in deadly Southern California boat fire