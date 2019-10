MARIN COUNTY (KRON) – Weather officials are reporting a new fire Thursday near Slide Ranch between Stinson Beach and Muir Beach in West Marin.

Officials said the fire is estimated at 4 to 5 acres and is moving toward the ocean.

The fire was first reported around 10:45 a.m.

No structures are threatened.

New wildfire seen on satellite and webcams near Marin headlands #cawx #cafire pic.twitter.com/Qs63O7naI0 — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) October 24, 2019

GOES-17 satellite imagery captures new fire near Marin headlands#CAwx #CAfire pic.twitter.com/qVZdRatKbZ — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) October 24, 2019

This is the third fire in the area. There are two fires burning in Sonoma County.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

