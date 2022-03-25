REDWOOD CITY (KRON) – Scott Peterson’s attorney is quoting the Sixth Amendment, which protects the right to a fair trial.

They say Scott Peterson never got one, as they claim juror Richelle Nice had an agenda.

They say she wanted to be on the jury that ultimately convicted Peterson in 2004 of killing his wife Laci and unborn son Connor.

Laci was eight months pregnant when she disappeared.

Peterson’s attorney says Nice did not disclose that she was a victim of domestic abuse and filed a restraining order a few years before the trial.

They said had they known that they never would have allowed her to be part of the jury.

Also they claim that she said “justice for little man” before jurors deliberated…and that she referred to Connor as “little man.”

The judge will have to ultimately decide if Peterson gets a new trial.