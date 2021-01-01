New Year’s Day brings dangerously high waves to Bay Area beaches

Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Dangerous waves are coming to Bay Area shores on Friday night.

The National Weather Service issued a High Surf Advisory which lasts from 7 p.m. on New Year’s Day to 9 a.m. Sunday.

The large waves are risky for unsuspecting beach goers, who can get swept into the ocean from jetties, rocks and the shore.

The advisory mentions there will be a higher chance of sneaker waves and rip currents. The large breaking waves can get as high as 30 feet at the north and northwest facing beaches.

NWS advises never to turn your back on the ocean, and likewise keep a close eye on children and pets. It also recommends staying off coastal jetties.

