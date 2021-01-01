New Year’s Day brings dangerously high waves to Bay Area beaches

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Dangerous waves are coming to Bay Area shores on Friday night.

The National Weather Service issued a High Surf Advisory which lasts from 7 p.m. on New Year’s Day to 9 a.m. Sunday.

The large waves are risky for unsuspecting beach goers, who can get swept into the ocean from jetties, rocks and the shore.

The advisory mentions there will be a higher chance of sneaker waves and rip currents. The large breaking waves can get as high as 30 feet at the north and northwest facing beaches.

A High Surf Advisory has been issued from 7 PM tonight until 9 AM Sun for an increased risk of sneaker waves, rip currents, and large shore break. Greatest risk at W/NW facing beaches. Another large swell will arrive Sun night, continued vigilance is advised.#CAwx pic.twitter.com/eHoi5mMbMx — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 1, 2021

NWS advises never to turn your back on the ocean, and likewise keep a close eye on children and pets. It also recommends staying off coastal jetties.