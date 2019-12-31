New Year’s Eve: Bay Area public transportation options

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Looking for some public transportation options if you’re drinking this New Year’s Eve?

AC Transit will be free for New Year’s Eve tonight.

From 8 p.m. through 5 a.m. New Year’s Day, all fare boxes and Clipper card readers will be covered and will not accept payments.

Muni is also offering free services starting at 8 p.m. tonight through 5 a.m. Wednesday.

If you’re taking BART tonight, trains will run until 3 a.m.

Antioch and Richmond trains will skip the Embarcadero station – you’ll have to get off at Montgomery.

Dublin and Warm Springs trains into San Francisco will skip Montgomery and will stop at Embarcadero.

On New Year’s Day, BART will run on a Sunday service schedule starting at 8 a.m.

Latest Stories: