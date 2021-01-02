New Year’s resolutions look different in 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – This is usually the time of year when people start their New Year’s resolutions, and the most popular ones usually have to do with weight loss and getting in better shape.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, achieving those goals may be looking a little different this year.

Gym owner Bryant Sharifi joined KRON4 to discuss the current trends and gym memberships in the future of fitness studios.

Sharifi is the owner of Perform of Life Fitness Studio in San Francisco.

“One thing we realize is people need more mental health than ever and mental performance. So when it comes to habit changes, making weight loss goals, whatever it may be, they need more mental performance training,” Sharifi said. “They need ways to get to their goals. They need strategies in goals set, they need ways to stay motivated, to stay committed so we are going to implement a lot more mental performance strategies along with the actually implementing wellness behaviors to make it more sustainable.”

Listen to the full interview with Bryant Sharifi above.