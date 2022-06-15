NEWARK, Calif. (KRON) — A Newark man was arrested on June 8 for possessing child pornography and a ghost gun, the Newark Police Department said in a press release. Police identified the suspect as Jesus MendozaMedina, 20.

NPD said it first learned of the pornography from a cyber tip line. Information can be entered into the tip line by citizens, businesses or electronic service providers, which are required to to report suspected child abuse material.

Officers searched MendozaMedina’s residence in the 5000 block of Souza Avenue and found several firearms. One of them was determined to be a ghost gun.

MendozaMedina was arrested for for possession of obscene matter of a minor in a sexual act, illegal manufacturing of a firearm and illegal possession of an assault weapon. He was booked into the Santa Rita Jail.