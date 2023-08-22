(BCN) — A Newark man was shot and killed Monday afternoon in Oakland, the city’s fourth slaying over two days, police said Tuesday. The Newark man was shot just before 5 p.m. in the 4200 block of Jensen Street near the High Street Bridge to Alameda.

Police were initially told the shooting occurred in the 600 block of High Street, which is near Jensen Street, according to police. Officer located the man, who was pronounced dead after firefighters and paramedics tried to save his life, police said.

Three people were killed in shootings on Sunday, according to police. Anyone with information about Monday’s case is asked to please call the Police Department’s homicide unit at (510) 238-3821 or a tip line at (510) 238-7950.

