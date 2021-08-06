Newark police arrest suspect connected to multiple car burglaries

NEWARK, Calif. (KRON) – A suspect connected to multiple auto burglaries in the Bay Area has been arrested but two others remain at large, according to the Newark Police Department.

On Tuesday, a woman reported to police that her car was burglarized in the 5000 block of Mowry Avenue.

The victim was able to get a partial license plate number, in addition to the suspect’s vehicle description — A black Dodge Durango.

Officers were able to locate a car matching the description and three individuals inside.

Detectives surveilled the car which was later found at another shopping center just outside of Newark.

With the help of other agencies, police tracked the suspects through multiple cities to Oakland. That is where they fled on foot.

One suspect, identified as 31-year-old Jamal Wright from Richmond, was caught and arrested without incident. He was booked into the Santa Rita Jail.

The other two suspects are still on the loose. The identities are unknown at this time.

Police found multiple items that are believed to be stolen. Eight victims have been identified at this time but police are working to determine if there are more.

If you have any information or think that you are a victim, you are asked to call (510) 578-4956.