Image of a replica gun recovered at the scene of a police shooting from the Newark Police Department.

(BCN/KRON) — New details have emerged in the death of a 19-year-old man who was shot by police when Newark and Fremont officers pulled over a carjacked vehicle April 13. The Newark Police Department posted information about the killing on Facebook on Friday.

The dead teen was identified as Elmer Lopez-Castaneda of Newark, police said.

The vehicle was stolen about 8 a.m., Feb. 14, in the 5700 block of Thornton Avenue in Newark, police said. The victim was dropping off a child for school when they were confronted by a person with a knife, police said. A teenage victim who was in the car was forced out at knifepoint and the vehicle drove off.

On April 13, the carjacked vehicle was seen again in Newark. Officers from Newark and Fremont pulled it over at about 4:46 p.m. in the 39000 block of Cedar Boulevard. Two people were inside.

“While attempting to take the suspect into custody, officers observed what appeared to be a firearm in the suspect’s waistband,” police said. “The suspect ignored officers’ commands, withdrew the perceived firearm” and was shot to death.

The second suspect suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital. Police said officers recovered a full metal airsoft replica of a Berretta M9 pistol at the scene. You can view an image of the replica gun at the top of the story.

The killing involved one Newark officer and three from Fremont. All four were assigned to the Southern Alameda County Major Crimes Task Force, police said.

The investigation was described as continuing.

