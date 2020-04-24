Newest 49er Brandon Aiyuk shares adorable baby photo sporting Red & Gold

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The San Francisco 49ers newest addition shared an adorable picture to social media Thursday just moments after hearing his name in the 2020 NFL Draft.
Brandon Aiyuk, the wide receiver from Arizona State, was selected by San Francisco No. 25 overall after the Niners traded their 31st, 117th and 176th pick to the Minnesota Vikings.
Aiyuk posted on Twitter a photo of himself at a young age wearing a 49ers shirt.
“It was already written,” he wrote. “4 years old!! So excited to be a part of the @49ers organization! #faithful”
The 49ers selected Javon Kinlaw with the 14th overall pick in the 1st round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-5, 324 pound defensive tackle played at the University of South Carolina.
