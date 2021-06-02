Newly appointed Windsor mayor replaces Dominic Foppoli

WINDSOR, Calif. (KRON) – The North Bay town of Windsor has a new mayor after the council formally accepted the resignation of the embattled ex-mayor, Dominic Foppoli, who faces sexual assault allegations.

The Windsor council appointed their Vice Mayor to fill Foppoli’s seat left vacant after a series of sexual abuse and misconduct allegations.

After mounting pressure, Foppoli submitted his letter of resignation last month and on Wednesday night council members formally accepted that.

Distrusting callers in the public comment preferred a special election saying they no longer feel confident in their council members.

They went ahead and instead appointed one of their own in their first in-person meeting in the chambers since the pandemic started.

Former Vice Mayor Sam Salmon is now officially the mayor of Windsor through the end of what’s left of Foppoli’s term which ends in December 2022.

Newly elected Rosa Reynosa was sworn in and was the only vote against the appointment and instead advocated for a special election.

The remaining members voted in favor of Salmon who says he will make sure to be supportive.

This means another seat is vacant and has to be filled.

The group could not agree between another appointment or special election in the search for their next councilmember, so they tabled the conversation and will bring it up again in the next council meeting.

They have until July 23rd to decide.