FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — Newly released bodycam video shows a shooting between Fairfield Police Department officers and a suspect that happened back on June 26, the department announced in a Facebook post. The video released this week shows the incident on the 1600 block of Fairground Drive in Vallejo where the suspect was shot.

Around 10 p.m. that night, officers attempted a traffic stop on the 3000 block of N. Texas Street in Fairfield. The driver, identified as Patrick Hall, failed to stop, which led officers into a car chase.

During the car chase, Hall fired at the officer’s vehicle, and one of the bullets struck the headrest of the driver’s seat but not the officer. Police said the chase ended up in Vallejo where officers punctured the suspect’s tires with a spike strip.

At the scene of the shootout on Fairground Drive, Hall fired again at officers. Fairfield PD officers returned fire and injured Hall.

Hall was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. No officers were injured, police said.

