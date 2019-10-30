Newlyweds forced to evacuate Healdsburg home

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) – A newlywed couple was among the hundreds of thousands of residents forced to evacuate their Sonoma County homes due to the Kincade Fire.

Luckily, the couple was able to safely evacuate with plenty of time to gather important documents and valuable items, such as her wedding veil that her mom made.

Andra Kubulins and her husband got married less than three weeks ago on Oct. 12 at the Geyserville Inn.

The first PG&E power shutoff impacted the North Bay the week leading up to their wedding.

The nail salon Kubulins planned to go ahead of her big day lost power and canceled her appointment. She ended up putting on fake nails that she picked up from a drugstore.

Kubulins doing her nails on her wedding day.

Just weeks later, the second power shutoff started which they were also impacted by.

As the Kincade Fire approached, the couple was forced to evacuate their home in Healdsburg on Fitch Mountain that they bought in March.

Kubulins says they were able to safely evacuate, along with their tenants and pets.

The couple is staying with friends and family as the evacuation order continues.

It remains unknown as to when they will be able to return to their home, but Kubulins says how thankful she is for the first responders.