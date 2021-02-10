California’s 1st cases of South Africa COVID variant confirmed in Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two cases of the South African variant of COVID-19 were confirmed in the Bay Area, Governor Gavin Newsom confirmed Wednesday.

He said the cases of variant, called B.1.351, were in Santa Clara County and Alameda County during an afternoon press conference in the Central Valley.

These are the first confirmed cases of the variant in the entire state — reported by Stanford just two hours before Newsom spoke.

The first B.1.351 was first found in the United States at the end of Jan. 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports.

The South African variant was discovered in Nelson Mandela Bay, South Africa in Oct. 2020. The CDC says this variant has multiple mutations in the spike protein, which is concerning.

“Changes in the spike protein are particularly concerning to virologists and clinicians because they may help the virus spread more easily from person to person,” according to Stanford Medicine.

However, the CDC says “Currently there is no evidence to suggest that this variant has any impact on disease severity.”

Mutations of the virus from the UK and Brazil had already been detected in the Bay Area recently.

