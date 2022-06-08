SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A championship won’t be the only thing on the line between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics. The governors representing each team’s respective state have a placed on bet on the NBA Finals.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker initiated the wager on Twitter Wednesday evening. If Boston win the series, California Gov. Gavin Newsom will have to wear a Celtics jersey of Baker’s choosing. And vice versa — Baker added he will do the same if the Warriors win.

“Yes, I’ll take that bet,” Newsom responded in a tweet. If the Warriors win, Newsom said Baker will have to wear a Stephen Curry jersey.

It’s no surprise Newsom is betting on the Warriors to win this series. He was the former mayor of San Francisco from 2004 to 2011. The Warriors moved out of Oakland to relocate to Chase Center in San Francisco in 2019.

Earlier this week, KRON4 placed a bet with its sister station in Southern New England, WPRI 12, in a “chowder challenge.” If the Warriors win, the WPRI team will send its famous New England clam chowder to the KRON4 newsroom. On the other hand, in the event of a Boston win, KRON4 will send San Francisco-style chowder over to WPRI — including the trademark sourdough bread bowl.