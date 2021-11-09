Newsom reportedly attended luxurious Getty wedding in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Ivy Getty, the great-granddaughter of J. Paul Getty, said “I do” in San Francisco this weekend.

The Oil Heiresses married photographer Tobias Alexander Engel.

Vogue reported that the wedding kicked off with a “British Invasion Mod Party” at The Palace of Fine Arts. Based on photos from the night, both Ivy and Toby dressed the part.

Vogue also reported that “The Queen’s Gambit” actress Anya Taylor-Joy was the maid of honor.

“It’s just like everything I could have dreamed of and more,” Ivy told Vogue. “So it’s wild when something so magical comes true because you’ve thought about it but didn’t actually think it would.”

After the couple was pronounced husband and wife, Princess Diaries singer Queue Myra started singing “Miracles Happen” from the balcony.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi officiated the wedding at City Hall, and Governor Gavin Newsom reportedly attended.

On the Tuesday following the wedding, Newsom attended an economic summit in Monterey and addressed questions regarding his two-week disappearance from the public eye.

Newsom abruptly canceled his plans to attend the United Nations gathering in Scotland that was set to take place from November 1st through the 3rd.

“I signed up to go to Europe, and I was ready to go, and I had that dinner… a lot of you know this dinner with the family. And the kids literally, they kind of had an intervention. They said, they couldn’t believe I was going to miss Halloween,” Newsom said.

“We’ve got a 5-year-old, the oldest is 12. Four young kids, and I’m defending myself. ‘I’ve got to go,’ this and that, and my wife was going to go as well.”

“And mom and dad missing Halloween, for them it’s worse than missing Christmas. And I woke up that next morning with something that’s probably familiar to a lot of parents, that knot in your stomach that I had no damn choice: I had to cancel that trip.”

Newsom’s announcement on Oct. 29 that he would not attend the conference did not contain any of those details, saying simply he could not attend because of unspecified “family obligations.”