Newsom confirms CA first-ever Surgeon General stepping down

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Governor Gavin Newsom confirmed CA Surgeon General Dr. Nadine Burke Harris is stepping down.

Dr. Nadine Burke Harris was appointed California’s first-ever Surgeon General by Governor Gavin Newsom in January 2019.

The Governor thanked her for her work in the following statement:

“Dr. Burke Harris’ expertise and leadership is championing equity, mental health and early childhood development have been instrumental in advancing the health and well-being of Californians,” said Governor Gavin Newsom.

“I thank her for the impactful initiatives and frameworks she has put in place as California’s first-ever Surgeon General, and we’ll continue this important work to create healthier communities across the state.”

No announcement has been made in terms of who will replace Harris.

