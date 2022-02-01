Newsom confirms CA first-ever Surgeon General stepping down

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Governor Gavin Newsom confirmed CA Surgeon General Dr. Nadine Burke Harris is stepping down.
Dr. Nadine Burke Harris was appointed California’s first-ever Surgeon General by Governor Gavin Newsom in January 2019.
The Governor thanked her for her work in the following statement:
“Dr. Burke Harris’ expertise and leadership is championing equity, mental health and early childhood development have been instrumental in advancing the health and well-being of Californians,” said Governor Gavin Newsom.
“I thank her for the impactful initiatives and frameworks she has put in place as California’s first-ever Surgeon General, and we’ll continue this important work to create healthier communities across the state.”
No announcement has been made in terms of who will replace Harris.