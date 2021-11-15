Newsom declares special election for State Assembly District 17 to replace David Chiu

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday issued a proclamation declaring a special general election on April 19,2 022 for Assembly District 17.
The election is being held to fill the vacancy in that office when Assemblymember David Chiu resigned to become San Francisco’s City Attorney.
The primary for the special election will be held on Feb. 15, 2022.
The primary election will be consolidated with the city’s Special Municipal Election schedule for the same day.
The deadline for signature-in-lieu of filing fee period for State Assembly candidates is open through Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021.
The nomination period opens Dec. 6, 2021 and closes at 5 p.m. on Dec. 22, 2021.
All candidates must submit all completed nomination documents and fees to the Department of Elections by the deadline to appear on the Feb. 2022 ballot.
For more information, visit the Secretary of State’s website.