Newsom holds virtual rally commemorating 49th anniversary of Roe v. Wade

By Bay City News Service – Gov. Gavin Newsom Saturday is holding a virtual rally commemorating the 49th anniversary of the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision establishing a national right to abortion, while anti-abortion activists are holding their own rally in San Francisco.

The governor and his wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, “will underscore California’s commitment to advancing the state’s leadership on reproductive freedom in the face of national threats to reproductive rights,” the governor’s office said in a release.

The Governor and First Partner’s pre-recorded remarks can be watched on the Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California Twitter and Facebook pages. The broadcast starts at 11 a.m. Saturday but is pre-recorded and can be viewed at any time.

The Walk for Life West Coast, an anti-abortion action, is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. Saturday in San Francisco with a rally at Civic Center Plaza. Scheduled speakers include Irene Zamorano-Archacki and Mark Mary, a priest with EWTV, the Catholic TV network.

At 1:30 p.m., the group will begin walking down Market Street to Embarcadero Plaza.

Counterprotesters organized by National Mobilization for Reproductive Justice–SF are planning to gather at Civic Center Plaza at 1:30 p.m. to demonstrate in favor of reproductive rights.

Both sides are anticipating the possibility of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, the decision that established a constitutional right to abortion half a century ago.

There is an anticipated upcoming Supreme Court ruling on a Mississippi law that bans abortion after 15 weeks. The Roe decision forbade states to ban abortion before a fetus becomes viable, or roughly 22 weeks.

In December, the court’s six conservative justices signaled that they were inclined to uphold the Mississippi law.