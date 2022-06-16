(KRON) — Former President Donald Trump’s “Truth Social” network has a new member. California Gov. Gavin Newsom said he joined the network on Thursday morning to “call out Republican lies.”

“I just joined Trump’s Truth Social,” Newsom said in a tweet. “Going to be on there calling out Republican lies. This could get…interesting.”

Newsom’s first post was about what he referred to as “America’s red state murder problem.” In a video posted to the network, he said that eight of the top 10 states with the highest murder rates are red states.

“So the question is simple, what are the laws and policies in those states that are leading to such carnage?” Newsom asked.

Trump had previously been critical of blue states for their crime, including California. In February of 2020, he called San Francisco a “slum.”

“Look what’s happened to San Francisco, so sad what’s happened when you see a slum. It’s worse than a slum, there’s no slum like that. What they’ve done to San Francisco is a crying shame,” he said.

Trump started Truth Social in October 2021 after he was banned from Twitter. A passage on its website describes the platform as “America’s “Big Tent” social media platform that encourages an open, free, and honest global conversation without discriminating on the basis of political ideology.”