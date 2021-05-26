‘End the gun violence epidemic’: Officials react to San Jose mass shooting

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Governor Gavin Newsom and other officials are reacting to a mass shooting at the San Jose VTA railyard that left multiple people dead on Wednesday morning.

Newsom tweeted: “We are in close contact with local law enforcement and monitoring this situation closely.”

Gunshots were first reported around 6:45 a.m.

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo was giving several updates on the shooting.

He tweeted: “Our hearts are pained for the families of those we have lost in this horrific shooting. The shooter is deceased, and more information will be provided at 9:30am.”

The San Jose Police Department also responded to help with the investigation.

Police chief Anthony Mata said: “Our sincerest condolences and prayers to the victims’ families and our communities during this tragic incident. Thank you to all the brave and courageous first responders.”

My heart goes out to the families of the victims of the tragic mass shooting today at the Valley Transportation Authority in San Jose.



Gun violence is America's disease.



Senator Dave Cortese (D-San Jose)issued the following statement regarding today’s mass shooting in the area of Younger Avenue and San Pedro Street in San Jose. The Santa Clara County sheriff’s office has established that the incident involves multiple fatalities and casualties:

“There are no words that capture the grief and loss being felt by our community today. My deepest condolences and prayers are with the victims of today’s senseless and tragic shooting as well as their families, and I offer my support to them in any way I can. Our mass shooting epidemic continues to give rise to unimaginable heartbreak and loss.”

As we wait for more information, my thoughts and condolences are with the San Jose community and the families affected by this unthinkable tragedy.



“As General Manager of the Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District (AC Transit), words cannot begin to express our transit district’s heartache after learning of today’s tragedy within the Valley Transportation Authority. Although we operate on different streets, each Bay Area transit agency is home to more than essential workers, but people; bounded together as a united family. As in any family, the sorrow of one is the collective sorrow of us all. AC Transit wishes each of our VTA family members peace and comfort as you mourn today, and in the days come. We equally extend our support to your riders and the communities you serve as you collectively navigate the challenges ahead.” Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District

The San Jose earthquakes statement:

“The Earthquakes are deeply saddened by the events that took place this morning at the VTA Facility not far from PayPal Park. We are praying for the victims, their families, and all associated with the Valley Transportation Authority, and want to express our appreciation to all first responders for arriving at the scene quickly.”

FTA Deputy Administrator Nuria Fernandez said, “I am deeply saddened to learn of a fatal shooting this morning at a @VTA light rail facility. We offer our heartfelt condolences to the families of the employees lost in this tragedy and the entire VTA community.”

We are heartbroken for our South Bay colleagues @VTA and our deepest condolences go out to the entire VTA community.



Quote from Bob Melvin, Oakland A’s manager” “It’s awful. There are way too many of these things. It hits more when you are at home. Hearts out to the families that have lost loved ones.”