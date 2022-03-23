SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Governor Gavin Newsom is proposing free public transportation for three months.

This is a part of his $11 billion relief program for Californians facing higher prices.

Caltrain and VTA officials say they are still digesting the proposal and a lot of riders say this could really help them.

Many people say they are excited about the new idea.

“If the legislature passes the governor proposal, our board will definitely consider it and decide what to do then,” said VTA spokesperson Sandra Bermudez.

The governor’s proposal includes $750 million in incentive grants to transit and rail agencies to provide free transit to Californians for 3 months.

Bermudez says the proposal would benefit more than VTA’s regular riders.

“We’re taking cars off the road, so it’s a benefit for everybody,” Bermudez said.