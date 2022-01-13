Newsom details California’s plans to invest in transportation

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Gov. Newsom was in the South Bay on Thursday to share “significant” transportation and infrastructure investments, according to his office.

He said the latest budget proposal is intentionally focused on bringing together issues related to climate, health, economic and workforce development – with transportation being a key aspect within all of these issues.

The state’s investment plans clean transit projects and the transition to zero-emission vehicles, his office said.

The budget plan commits $10 billion of state funding over two years for zero-emission vehicles, Newsom said. There is already $384 million in federal funding dedicated to the cause.