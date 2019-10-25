Newsom tears PG&E for mismanagement, says ‘we will hold them accountable’

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — Governor Gavin Newsom addressed the Kincade Fire Friday after touring the area and witnessing the destruction first-hand.

Newsom also talked about the anticipated power shutoffs that could impact several parts of the Bay Area.

After thanking fire crews and other agencies for their commitment and dedication with the 21,900-acre fire, the governor took aim at Pacific Gas & Electric.

“I want to thank the extraordinary heroism of the men and women that are out there on the front lines,” Newsom said. “I want to thank all the complimentary agencies for their hard work.”

The governor then switched gears.

“I want to once again say this, we should not have to be here,” he said. “Years and years of greed, years and years of mismanagement, particularly with the largest investor-owned utility in the state of California — PG&E.”

Newsom said PG&E will be held accountable for the mismanagement.

“They simply did not do their job,” he said. “We will get out of this mess. We will hold them to an account that they’ve never been held in the past. We will do everything in our power to restructure PG&E so it is a completely different entity.”