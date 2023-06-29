SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is doubling the number of California Highway Patrol officers deployed in a joint operation cracking down on open-air drug dealing in San Francisco. The governor is also authorizing targeted law enforcement surges intended to boost public safety and crack down on fentanyl, Newsom’s office announced Thursday.

Personnel that will be assigned to the expanded operation will include some of the more than 100 new CHP officers graduating from the CHP Academy this week, the governor’s office said. Active officers within the CHP’s Golden Gate Division will also be assigned.

“CHP’s recent results in San Francisco are nothing short of extraordinary — in just six weeks, the agency’s hardworking officers seized enough fentanyl to potentially kill the city nearly three times over, multiple firearms, and stolen goods,” Gov. Newsom said in a statement. “Today, I’m authorizing a 100% increase in personnel to bolster the impact of this proven operation, as well as authorizing targeted surges to crack down on crime in the city. Working alongside our local, state, and federal partners, we’re committed to cleaning up San Francisco’s streets.”

While members of San Francisco politics progressive wing have criticized tactics employed by CHP officers, SF Mayor London Breed spoke out in support of the expanded deployment.

“Over the last several weeks, we’ve welcomed the California Highway Patrol and National Guard working collaboratively alongside our local agencies to disrupt the drug trafficking and drug markets harming our neighborhoods,” Mayor Breed said. “To be successful in the long term we need to sustain and expand this work at the local, state, and federal levels. I want to thank Governor Newsom for sending more support to our City and for his continued commitment to the safety of San Francisco.”

Beyond an increased number of uniformed officers patrolling the Tenderloin, Newsom has also authorized the CHP to work with local partners in conducting “targeted counter-crime surges in key crime hotspots in the city.” According to the governor’s office, joint task force operations are expected to target illicit drugs and weapons and lead to arrests of dealers “and others engaged in various types of criminal activity.”

Gov. Newsom has also directed the California National Guard to increase numbers in the city as part of the broader, coordinated crackdown on open-air drug markets.

According to the governor’s office, since the joint public safety operation was launched on May 1, the CHP has seized 8.1 kilos of fentanyl and made 115 felony and misdemeanor arrests in the Tenderloin and surrounding area.