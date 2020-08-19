Newsom to give update on California fires, heat wave, and COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday will hold a press conference to discuss the statewide wildfires, a continuing heat wave, and the coronavirus pandemic.

You can watch it live at noon on KRONon or on Facebook.

In the Bay Area, several wildfires totaling a combined 141,000+ acres has scorched the region. There is at least one fire in every Bay Area county, except San Francisco. Thousands remain under orders to evacuate.

Gov. Newsom on Tuesday declared a state of emergency to aid in wildfire protections and efforts.

Meanwhile, the state has staved off another round of rolling blackouts as an ongoing heat wave strained its electrical grid, but authorities warn of a continuing threat. High temperatures are expected to continue through the week, although forecasts called for the high pressure to gradually weaken, according to the National Weather Service.

In regards to the coronavirus pandemic, California had recorded more than 632,000 confirmed cases and 11,342 deaths at last check.

