Newsom to hold briefing on California wildfires

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – As critical fire weather continues for California Monday, the state continues to battle 27 major wildfires, with over 18,000 firefighters on the front lines.

Governor Gavin Newsom will be holding a press conference at noon to discuss the state’s response to the wildfires. You can watch that briefing coming up on KRONon.

Since the start of 2020, there have been over 8,100 wildfires that have burned over 3.7 million acres in California.

A Red Flag Warning remains in effect through Monday for much of Northern California due to gusty winds.

Here in the Bay Area, firefighters continue to battles fires across Napa and Sonoma counties that have prompted evacuations.

