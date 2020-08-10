LIVE NOW: Newsom holds coronavirus briefing amid resignation of state public health director

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) – Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday is holding a coronavirus briefing at noon.

You can watch it live on KRONon or on Facebook.

The news conference comes after the abrupt resignation of California’s public health director, Dr. Sonia Angell, who announced late Sunday she was resigning from the California Department of Public Health.

Angell did not give a specific reason for her departure.

The announcement comes just days after the state announced a fix for a glitch that caused a lag in collecting coronavirus test information that’s used to make decisions about reopening businesses and schools.

At last check, the state reported 8,373 new cases of coronavirus as of Aug. 8. There have been a total of 10,293 deaths.

