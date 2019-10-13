Newsom vetoes toll system for San Francisco’s Lombard Street

FILE – In this April 15, 2019, file photo, cars wind their way down Lombard Street in San Francisco. Thousands of tourists could soon be forced to make reservations and pay to drive the famed crooked Lombard Street in San Francisco. California lawmakers approved a bill Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, granting San Francisco the power to establish a toll and reservation system for Lombard Street. The bill still needs Gov. Gavin Newsom’s signature. The San Francisco County Transportation Authority has suggested $5 per car weekdays and $10 weekends and holidays. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Tourists who want to drive down San Francisco’s crooked Lombard Street will not have to make reservations and pay a toll after all.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill on Saturday that would have allowed the city to test a fee and reservation system for the famous street.

Newsom said he is concerned a pricing program would create “social equity issues” and he wants to keep the street accessible to people, regardless of their ability to pay.

The city’s transportation department had recommended $5 per car weekdays and $10 on weekends and holidays to address residents’ complaints of gridlock, noise and litter from tourists.

Tourism officials estimate that 6,000 people daily visit the 600-foot-long (183-meter-long) street in the summer, creating lines of cars stretching for blocks.