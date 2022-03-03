SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Earlier this week, KRON4 reported an unprovoked attack at San Francisco’s Ocean Beach where a mentally unstable man hurled a soda can at a woman’s face and caused serious injuries.

Situations like this are what Gov. Gavin Newsom’s plan aims to avoid.

KRON 4 spoke to those involved in the attack about the governor’s new initiative.

“Suffered so much harm, so much damage to her eye, her nose, and of course the mental trauma of having experienced something like this,” said witness Raji Pillai.

Pillai witnessed the assault of her friend, Karla Flemmings, who’s now recovering from a broken nose and severely bruised eye.

KRON4 spoke with Flemmings on Tuesday who says she was in fear of losing her eyesight at one point.

“When I got into the emergency room, that’s what they were focused on just making sure they could save the eye,” Flemmings said.

Flemmings was attacked on Saturday when she and her friends including Pillai were enjoying a birthday celebration with their daughters at ocean beach.

That’s when 46-year-old Stephen Miller stumbled upon their picnic, had a violent episode, and hurled a soda can at Flemming’s face.

San Francisco police arrested miller who made his first court appearance on Wednesday.

Miller will be detained until a hearing planned for March 14th.

“It would be nice to know if he’s undergoing some kind of treatment and not just sitting there because if nothing’s happening to him on a treatment front, two weeks later he’s going to be back out on the street, and do we expect anything to change?” said Pillai.

Pillai says this is why she supports Newsom’s new plan that would require some unhoused people with mental illness into treatment.

However, Pillai worries the timeline for the plan to potentially take effect isn’t soon enough.

“What’s going to happen in the interim? I’m really glad that a plan is forming and I understand these things take time but it would really be reassuring that something is going to happen in the short term and we’re not going to just continue seeing incidents like this,” Pillai said.

Care court would need legislative approval, which Newsom hopes to have by June for implementation in January.