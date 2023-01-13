(KRON) — They Bay Area braces for yet another multi-day storm starting Friday.

KRON4 Meteorologist said light rain will start mid-morning Friday and get heavier through the afternoon. The storm is not supposed to break until Tuesday of next week.

The soil is already saturated from the parade of storms that came through California in January, so with more storm damage, power outages and flood potential high, stay up to date with the latest on the storm with KRON4.

5:40 a.m. — California Highway Patrol’s full list of road closures

As of Thursday night, below is a full list of road closures due to the winter storm, according to CHP:

EAST BAY:

Alameda County– Lane reduction is in place on Northbound I-880 near Broadway and Jackson Street. Right shoulder lane #4.

NORTH BAY:

Napa County- Westbound State Route 128 near Lower Chiles Valley Road., one-way traffic control in place.

Sonoma County- State Route 1 near Coleman Gulch Road., one-way traffic control in place.

Sonoma County- State Route 1 near Bodega Bay and East Shore Road, one-way traffic control in place, due to lane closure until 6:00 p.m., Emergency Work.

Sonoma County: Northbound lane reduction State Route 1 near Russian Gulch, one-way traffic control in place.

SOUTH BAY REGION:

San Mateo County: State Route 92 from Upper State Route 35 to Pilarcitos Creek Road., full highway closure.

San Mateo County: Lane reduction in place on southbound U.S. 101 near Broadway Street.

San Mateo County: Northbound State Route 1 near Pescadero Rd., one-way traffic control in place.

Santa Clara County: Lane reduction in place on northbound State Route 17 near Hamilton Avenue Overcrossing.

Santa Clara County: Eastbound State Route 130 near Quimby Road., all eastbound lanes closed.

Santa Clara County: Lane reduction is in place on northbound Interstate 280 near Magdalena Avenue.

Santa Clara County: SB I-680 on-ramp closure near State Route 130 and I-680 Interchange.

5:30 a.m. — Wind advisory in effect

(NWS)

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for the Bay Area that will last through 10 a.m. Friday.

Expect gusty winds with the potential to exceed 45 miles per hour, especially around coastal areas and at higher elevations. Falling trees are also a concern.