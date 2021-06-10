Heat wave: How hot it’s going to get in the Bay Area next week

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The National Weather Service is reporting a developing high pressure in the four corners of the western United States that could bring extreme heat to some parts of the Bay Area.

A look ahead: Forecast ensembles indicate developing high pressure over the Four Corners by the middle of next week. This will likely result in hot conditions across the interior. Meanwhile, the Pacific may keep conditions cooler near the coast. Stay tuned! #CAwx #CAHeat pic.twitter.com/mNfyka38Qz — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) June 10, 2021

While the Pacific Ocean might keep the coast cool, inland valleys could see triple digits by the end of the week.

This excessive heat comes as drought conditions continue to worsen across the state.

Exceptional drought, the most severe designation, was expanded to areas in Sonoma and Marin Counties on Thursday.

The drought emergency declared in California on May 10, 2021, by Gov. Gavin Newsom remains unchanged.