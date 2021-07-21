NFL coach fights for his life at Bay Area hospital after struck by car

SAN RAMON, Calif. (KRON) — New York Jets assistant coach and Danville resident Greg Knapp remains in critical condition at a Bay Area hospital.

He was hit by a car over the weekend and has been fighting for his life ever since.

One week away from when the New York Jets report for training camp, football takes a backseat to concern for 58-year-old Greg Knapp’s health.

The team’s new pass game specialist was hit by a driver in San Ramon Saturday afternoon — an accident threatening his life.

“We know a single vehicle was involved which struck a single bicyclist has been confirmed as Mr. Knapp,” San Ramon Police Lt. Tami Williams said.

Lt. Williams says Knapp, who lives in Danville, was riding down Doughtery Road just north of North Monarch Road when he was hit by a car traveling in the same direction.

Lt. Williams says the driver was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

“He remained on-scene. He was fully cooperative with our investigation,” Williams said.

Knapp is currently listed in critical condition at John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek.

Prior to being hired by the Jets, he served as offense coordinator for several NFL teams including the San Francisco 49ers, then the Oakland Raiders.

In a statement released by his family through the Jets, they say:

“While so many know him for his achievements as a coach, his impact as a father and husband are far greater. We are so fortunate to have him in our lives. We are sincerely thankful to all those who have continued to reach out and provide support… It has meant the world to us.”

“Wear your helmet when you’re riding your bicycle, and drivers need to be aware of everyone on the road, whether it’s a bicyclist or a pedestrian,” Williams said.

We all share the road.