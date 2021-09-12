NFL season brings back weekend business for San Francisco bar

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — In San Francisco, a local bar is seeing big business after a slow year from the pandemic.

It was the first NFL Sunday of the season.

One bar manager said it was the busiest it’s been since the pandemic.

At Kezar Pub in San Francisco, Sunday football is back..

“Everybody loves Sunday football, it’s the best time of the year, come on now.”

“I’m so excited it’s back,” Christian Luecke said. “Niners all the way I love them I’m so happy they won today.”>

“You can just feel the energy in this place,” Frank Fusco said.

The bar has been struggling to stay afloat during the pandemic like many businesses dealing with constant changing of the health guidelines.

Manager Santos Chi says the boost in business couldn’t come soon enough.

“People are being so excited and besides that you got so many people crossing from all the Bay Area come to the Kezar because they follow the 49ers,” Chi said.

“It’s kind of getting back to normal since COVID it just ruined everyone’s lives and really tough so I’m just excited to get back out and have some fun,” Luecke said.

Another 49ers bar manager in the city said business was slow for the first NFL Sunday and is hoping things will pick up throughout football season.