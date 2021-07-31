NHL investigating Sharks player after wife alleges he bet on own games

FILE – In this March 26, 2021, file photo, San Jose Sharks left wing Evander Kane moves the puck during the team’s NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes in Glendale, Ariz.T he NHL says it will investigate an allegation made by Kane’s wife that he bets on his own games and has intentionally tried to lose for gambling profit. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The National Hockey League is investigating a San Jose Sharks player after social media posts alleged the player was betting on his own games.

Sharks’ star Evander Kane was accused by his wife Anna of gambling on his own games. Anna posted the allegations to her Instagram story on Saturday.

In a lengthy post shared to her Instagram story, Anna accused the 29-year-old of abandoning her while pregnant and their 1-year-old daughter.

“So you leave July 8th, you do not call or text at all for seven days then you inform me you are going to Europe for a vacation must be nice, but at the same time tell me our house is being taken by the bank but do not come home to help you’re pregnant wife pack or help her with anything at all,” she wrote.

She also claimed she wasn’t able to purchase formula for their daughter.

“You force me to sell my wedding ring to have any money to survive as you party every day every night, never calling your daughter and never asking not even one time how I’m doing myself,” she continued. “I don’t know if there are even words to describe the kind of evil person that you are to abandon your wife who is pregnant with your son and your one year old daughter who walked around the house with her bunny saying dada for a week looking for you.”

NHL addressed the allegations in a statement posted to Twitter.

The league says it will conduct a full investigation.

“The integrity of our game is paramount and the League takes these allegations very seriously,” the statement read, in part.

In a separate post on her story, Anna seemingly alleged that her husband was gambling on his own games.

“Can someone ask Gary Bettman how they can let a player gamble on his own games? Bet and win with bookies on his own games?” she wrote.

She also posted a photo of a “Casino Gambling for Dummies” book and tagged the San Jose Sharks Instagram page, claiming the book was given to Evander Kane by one of his teammates.

“When your own teammates give you this book I think they are trying to tell you maybe you’re not the best at the tables bud,” she wrote.

Evander Kane has not publicly addressed the allegations.