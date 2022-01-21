NHL makes changes to Sharks remaining 2021-22 schedule

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — As COVID-19 continues to severely impact professional sports, the National Hockey League (NHL) recently announced it will play 95 games throughout the month of February to allow all 32 teams to complete their 82-game schedule.

The three-week window in February was previously designated by the NHL as a pause in the season to accommodate NHL player participation in the 2022 Beijing Olympics, but the NHL announced in December it would not be participating this season due to “increasing COVID-19 cases and a rising number of postponed games.”

As of Wednesday, 104 games had been postponed because of COVID-19 concerns — and six had previously been canceled.

The NHL said tickets for games that have been rescheduled will be honored on the new dates.

Here is a list of San Jose Sharks games that have been rescheduled with new dates:

Opponent Former Date New Date Start Time Edmonton Oilers Tuesday, Dec. 23 Monday, Feb. 14 7:30 p.m. Vancouver Canucks Thursday, Dec. 21 Thursday, Feb. 17 7:30 p.m. @ Anaheim Ducks Monday, Dec. 27 Tuesday, Feb. 17 7 p.m. Las Vegas Golden Knights Sunday. Apr. 10 Sunday, Feb. 20 5p.m.

Sharks fighting to keep playoff spot

At the halfway point of the season, the Sharks are narrowly holding on to a playoff spot.

In the Pacific Division, the Sharks are coming in at number four.

The team, however, has played between four or six more games than the teams directly below them in the wild-card standings — ranking ahead of the Anaheim Ducks and Edmonton Oilers.

On Thursday, the Sharks fell to the Seattle Kraken 3-2 — snapping its four-game winning streak.

Seattle improves to 2-0 against San Jose this season.

To see a revised version of the remaining Sharks 2021-22 schedule, click here.