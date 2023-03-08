CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A deadly crash involving a Tesla on Insterstate-680 in Contra Costa County is the latest wreck being investigated by national transportation officials.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced Wednesday that it suspects the Tesla was operating with its automated driving system on when it slammed into a fire engine on I-680 in Walnut Creek on February 18.

A Contra Costa County Fire Protection District engine was being used as a traffic safety barrier to protect paramedics working at a previous crash on I-680 when the Tesla slammed head-on into the engine. The 2014 Tesla Model S’s driver was killed, a Tesla passenger was severely injured, and four firefighters suffered minor injuries.

The February 18 collision is one of 51 crashes nationwide — including 16 fatalities — currently under investigation by the NHTSA’s special crash investigation teams. Autopilot comes standard on every new Tesla, according to the company.

The larger NHTSA investigation is focusing on what role Tesla’s autopilot feature contributed to Teslas crashing into parked emergency vehicles. Investigators want to know how Tesla’s autopilot detects and navigates around emergency vehicles on highways, where vehicles are usually traveling at higher rates of speed.

Tesla’s website describes its autopilot technology as “an advanced driver assistance system that enhances safety and convenience behind the wheel. When used properly, Autopilot reduces your overall workload as a driver. Each new Tesla vehicle is equipped with eight external cameras and powerful vision processing to provide an additional layer of safety. Autopilot, Enhanced Autopilot and Full Self-Driving Capability are intended for use with a fully attentive driver, who has their hands on the wheel and is prepared to take over at any moment.”

(Image courtesy Contra Costa County Fire Protection District)

Highway transportation investigators classified autopilot-related crashes as “Advanced Driver Assistance Systems.” Thirty-five of the 51 Tesla crashes likely had automated systems in use when the collision occurred, according to NHTSA. Nineteen victims died in those crashes

Tesla crashes under investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration:

(Date of crash, Tesla model, injury, location, case type)

1. June 2016 Tesla Model S, Fatal, FL Advanced Driver Assistance Systems

2. July 2016 Tesla Model X, Serious, PA Advanced Driver Assistance Systems ODI

3. Aug 2016 Tesla Model S, Minor, TX Electric Vehicle – Not In Autopilot

4. Aug 2017 Tesla Model S, Minor, MN Advanced Driver Assistance Systems ODI

5. April 2016 Lexus RX450H, None, CA Advanced Driver Assistance Systems

6. Aug 2016 Tesla Model X, Minor, MT Advanced Driver Assistance Systems ODI

7. March 2017 Volvo XC90, Minor, AZ Advanced Driver Assistance Systems

8. Nov 2017 Navya ARMA, None, NV Advanced Driver Assistance Systems

9. Jan 2018 Tesla Model S, None, CA Advanced Driver Assistance Systems

10. March 2018 Volvo XC90, Fatal Pedestrian, AZ Advanced Driver Assistance Systems

11. March 2018 Tesla Model X, Fatal, CA Advanced Driver Assistance Systems

12. Nov 2015 Tesla Model S, None, GA Electric Vehicle – Not In Autopilot

13. June 2017 Tesla Model X, Minor, CA Electric Vehicle – Not In Autopilot

14. May 2018 Tesla Model S, Serious, UT Advanced Driver Assistance Systems

15. May 2018 Tesla Model S, Minor, CA Advanced Driver Assistance Systems

16. June 2018 Tesla Model S, None, CA Advanced Driver Assistance Systems

17. July 2018 Cadillac CT6, None, UT Advanced Driver Assistance Systems

18. Feb 2019 Tesla Model S, Fatal, FL Electric Vehicle – Autopilot Undetermined

19. March 2019 Tesla Model 3, Fatal, FL Advanced Driver Assistance Systems

20. Oct 2019 Tesla Model S, None, NJ Advanced Driver Assistance Systems

21. Dec 2019 Tesla Model 3, None, CT Advanced Driver Assistance Systems

22. Dec 2019 Tesla Model S, Moderate, CA Advanced Driver Assistance Systems

23. Jan 2019 Tesla Model 3, Fatal, IN Advanced Driver Assistance Systems

24. Jan 2020 Tesla Model 3, None, MA Advanced Driver Assistance Systems

25. July 2020 Cadillac CT6, None, NJ Advanced Driver Assistance Systems

26. July 2020 Tesla Model S, Serious, AZ Move Over Law Special Study / ADAS

27. Sep 2020 Tesla Model 3, Fatal, CA Advanced Driver Assistance Systems

28. Sep 2020 Tesla Model S, None, NC Move Over Law Special Study

29. March 2021 Tesla Model X, Severe, Pedestrian TX Move Over Law Special Study

30. March 2021 Tesla Model Y, Severe, MI Heavy Truck Underride

31. March 2021 Tesla Model Y, None, MI Move Over Law Special Study / ADAS

32. April 2021 Tesla Model S, Fatal, TX Advanced Driver Assistance Systems

33. May 2021 Tesla Model X, Minor, CA Advanced Driver Assistance System

34. May 2021 Tesla Model 3, Fatal, CA Advanced Driver Assistance System

35. May 2021 Tesla Model S, None, WA Move Over Law Special Study

36. May 2021 Tesla Model 3, Moderate, FL Move Over Law Special Study

37. July 2021 Tesla Model Y, Moderate, CA Move Over Law / ADAS

38. Aug 2021 Tesla Model Y, Fatal Pedestrian, NY Advanced Driver Assistance Systems

39. Aug 2021 Tesla Model 3, Minor, FL Adv. Driver Assistance System / Move Over Law SS

40. Dec 2021 Hyundai Kona, None, CA Advanced Driver Assistance Systems

41. April 2022 Tesla Model X, Minor, FL Advanced Driver Assistance Systems ODI

42. May 2022 Tesla Model S, Fatal CA Advanced Driver Assistance Systems ODI

43. June 2022 Cruise AV Minor CA Advanced Driver Assistance Systems ODI

44. June 2022 Genesis GV70 Minor MI Advanced Driver Assistance Systems

45. July 2022 Tesla Model 3, Fatal Pedestrian, CA Advanced Driver Assistance Systems ODI

46. July 2022 Tesla Model S, Fatal, FL Advanced Driver Assistance Systems / Heavy Truck Underride

47. July 2022 Tesla Model Y, Fatal Motorcyclist, CA Advanced Driver Assistance Systems ODI

48. July 2022 Tesla Model 3, Fatal Motorcyclist, UT Advanced Driver Assistance Systems ODI

49. Dec 2022 Tesla Model S, Minor, CA Advanced Driver Assistance Systems ODI

50. Dec 2022 Tesla Model 3, Minor, OH Advanced Driver Assistance Systems ODI

51. March 2023 14 Tesla Model S, Fatal, CA Move Over Law / ADAS

The Model S was among the nearly 363,000 vehicles Tesla recalled in February because of potential flaws in “Full Self-Driving.”

Tesla’s website states that its autopilot technology is capable of:

“ Traffic-Aware Cruise Control: Matches the speed of your car to that of the surrounding traffic.”

Matches the speed of your car to that of the surrounding traffic.” “Autosteer: Assists in steering within a clearly marked lane, and uses traffic-aware cruise control.”

Tesla also claims its “enhanced autopilot” technology can:

“ Auto Lane Change: Assists in moving to an adjacent lane on the motorway when indicator is engaged by driver.”

Assists in moving to an adjacent lane on the motorway when indicator is engaged by driver.” “ Navigate on Autopilot (Beta): Actively augments Auto Lane Change by providing guidance to the driver to transit motorway’s on-ramp to off-ramp, including suggesting lane changes and navigating interchanges.”

Actively augments Auto Lane Change by providing guidance to the driver to transit motorway’s on-ramp to off-ramp, including suggesting lane changes and navigating interchanges.” “ Autopark: Helps parallel or perpendicular park your car, with a single touch.”

Helps parallel or perpendicular park your car, with a single touch.” “Summon: Moves your car in and out of a tight space using the mobile app.”

Tesla builds many of its vehicles at its Fremont, Calif. factory. Just last month, Tesla CEO Elon Musk and California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the company will establish a new engineering headquarters in Palo Alto, Calif.

The duo appeared together at the former Hewlett-Packard headquarters in Palo Alto to make the announcement. Musk said, “We’re very excited to announce that Tesla’s Global Engineering Headquarters will be right here at the former headquarters of Hewlett-Packard. This is a poetic transition from the company that founded Silicon Valley to Tesla and we’re very excited to make this our global engineering headquarters in California.”

