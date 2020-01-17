Skip to content
Nia Wilson Murder Trial
Defense attorney admits John Cowell killed Nia Wilson at BART train station, cites schizophrenia as reason
John Cowell removed from court due to outburst during Nia Wilson’s murder trial
Nia Wilson murder trial begins: What you need to know
Sanity of Nia Wilson’s accused killer will be central pillar of trial’s outcome
Judge: Nia Wilson murder trial to stay in Alameda County
Trial to begin for accused murderer of Nia Wilson
Judge: Man charged with Nia Wilson stabbing death will face murder trial
Prosecutors not seeking death penalty for man charged with Nia Wilson’s murder
BART stabbing suspect to enter plea in court over murder of Nia Wilson
Suspect in Nia Wilson murder deemed competent to stand trial
Family of Nia Wilson files lawsuit against BART
Man accused of fatally stabbing Nia Wilson may be incompetent to stand trial
Cops: Man arrested for hurting Oakland police officers with explosive during Nia Wilson march
BART stabbing suspect charged with murder of Nia Wilson by ‘lying in wait’
Family of Nia Wilson files lawsuit against BART in her death
Bay Area
Boulders used to deter homeless, truck drivers from dwelling on Fremont street
Investigators bust suspected human traffickers in Santa Clara County
49ers ‘fired up’ to come back next season with a vengeance
Richmond lab among 16 California facilities to test for coronavirus
Police: 18-year-old arrested for killing mother in Concord
News
California’s independent voters must request partisan ballot to vote in presidential primary
Boulders used to deter homeless, truck drivers from dwelling on Fremont street
Investigators bust suspected human traffickers in Santa Clara County
Japan finds 41 more coronavirus cases on quarantined cruise ship
49ers ‘fired up’ to come back next season with a vengeance
California
California’s independent voters must request partisan ballot to vote in presidential primary
Victims: PG&E still has rickety power line near Paradise
Don’t like your driver’s license photo? New bill would allow you to ask for a do-over
2 dead in plane crash in Sierra Nevada foothills
Gianna Bryant’s school retires her basketball jersey
National
Elizabeth Smart says she was sexually assaulted on flight
Mercedes-Benz brings back the camper van
Neighbor uses crossbow to save man from dogs, but kills him instead
Pelosi defends speech-ripping as protesting ‘falsehoods’
Life under virus quarantine: Boxing, chalk art and waiting
Features
KRON4 Morning Buzz: 49er players pack up and reflect on the season.
KRON4 Morning Buzz: Valentine’s Day gift ideas for your beloved
Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Disney earnings boosted by Disney+
KRON4 Morning Buzz: Patrick Mahomes goes to Disney World
Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Tesla shares soar
Sports
Deegan begins march to NASCAR’s big leagues at Daytona
AP source: Wolves send Wiggins to Warriors for Russell
‘That was the greatest victory I’ve been a part of’: Emotional Gibbs reflects on last year’s Daytona 500
Sources: Warriors’ Alec Burks, Glenn Robinson traded to 76ers
AP source: Andre Iguodala getting traded to Miami Heat
Trending Stories
Patient with coronavirus sought treatment at San Jose hospital, exposed several employees
Homeless woman recognized for saving teen during attack at Fremont park
Teen girl attacked by 8 suspects near Fisherman’s Wharf
Keanu Reeves back in San Francisco as ‘Matrix’ filming underway
INTERACTIVE MAP: Track the coronavirus outbreak in real-time