Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

John Cowell guilty of 1st-degree murder of Nia Wilson

Nia Wilson Murder Trial

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – John Lee Cowell has been convicted for the murder of Nia Wilson in 2018.

Cowell was found guilty of first-degree murder, as well as the rest of the charges against him.

Officials say the sanity phase of the trial will begin on Wednesday afternoon.

The verdict was reached on the first day of deliberations.

Check back for more details.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News