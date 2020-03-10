OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – John Lee Cowell has been convicted for the murder of Nia Wilson in 2018.
Cowell was found guilty of first-degree murder, as well as the rest of the charges against him.
Officials say the sanity phase of the trial will begin on Wednesday afternoon.
The verdict was reached on the first day of deliberations.
Check back for more details.
Latest Posts:
- John Cowell guilty of 1st-degree murder of Nia Wilson
- Small businesses reach out to Washington for help in a coronavirus economy
- Sanders, Biden cancel Ohio rallies over coronavirus concerns, next debate to have no live audience
- COVID-19: Big West Basketball Tournament to be played without spectators
- Wells Fargo CEO promises bank transparency, accountability