Nia Wilson’s killer makes bizarre remarks about aliens while testifying

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — John Cowell is testifying Tuesday morning about his state of mind before he killed Nia Wilson on a BART platform in Oakland.

He said he was hearing voices, but he said he can’t remember what the voices were telling him.

Medical records show he heard a voice telling him someone wanted to kill him.

He also made some bizarre statements about aliens planting technology in his ear and aliens putting “fake skin” on people.

“Putting someone else’s skin on. Why are black and white skin different?” Cowell remarked.

On Monday, Nia Wilson’s sister took the stand to describe the day they were attacked.

The courtroom was silent for 26 minutes.

Because for 26 minutes, Nia Wilson and John Cowell rode a nearly-empty BART train a few feet away from each other. The jury viewed a courtroom projection screen Monday showing BART surveillance video of the 18-year-old woman living the last minutes of her life.

Wilson didn’t notice the stranger sitting silently nearby on July 22, 2018. Everyone in the courtroom, including Wilson’s friends and family, knew that when the BART train reached the MacArthur station in Oakland, she was going to die.

Alicia Greyson said, as she viewed the haunting video, she thought, “That’s my baby. Her last moments on this Earth. It’s heartbreaking. I would never image that my daughter’s last moments would actually be filmed, all the way to the demise of her.”

Cowell was watching the young woman during the train ride, Alameda County prosecutor Butch Ford said. He had a knife hidden under his clothes.

Cowell has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. He suffers from schizophrenia, and he was released from a mental hospital not long before the homicide.

Cowell is slated to testify in his own defense in court Tuesday. Whether he shows up on the witness stand is all-but-certain. He was thrown out of court by the judge on Day 1 of the trial for making verbal outbursts. And on Days 2 and 3, he refused to enter the courtroom.

His defense attorney, Christina Moore, said Cowell impulsively killed Wilson while experiencing delusions from schizophrenia. Ford disagreed, telling the jury that Cowell plotted the senseless attack because he is “evil.”

The prosecution rested its case Monday afternoon. As his last two witnesses, Ford called Wilson’s sisters, Letifah and Tashiya, to the witness stand. They sobbed as they recounted taking BART home with Nia the night they were followed and attacked.

“Did Nia like taking BART?” Ford asked Tashiya.

“Not at all. She thought it was nasty with germs and bacteria,” Tashiya said.

As the three sisters tried to transfer from one train to another, Tashiya stepped onto the train first. Nia Wilson and Letifah paused to let a woman pulling a baby stroller exit the train. At the exact moment that they paused, Cowell lunged and stabbed Nia Wilson and Letifah.

Letifah said she still feels pain in her neck today, but during the attack, she didn’t feel pain. Letifah was only focused on her younger sister, who was screaming and bleeding on the train platform. The woman with the stroller handed her baby blanket to put pressure around Nia Wilson’s neck.

“There was too much blood. She was bleeding too bad. That was my little sister. I’m always supposed to protect my little sister,” Letifah said as she sobbed on the witness stand. The court paused for a recess when Letifah began hyperventilating and became physically ill.

When paramedics and police arrived and began CPR on Nia Wilson, they took Letifah away to a hospital.

The morning after the homicide, “nobody wanted to tell me,” Letifah said. But finally, her father told her. Her little sister had died.

