Nichelini, Napa’s oldest family winery, threatened by fires

NAPA, Calif. (KRON) – Several fires burning in Napa County are threatening Napa’s oldest family winery.

In a Facebook post, Nicehlini Winery thanked Cal Fire crews, whom they called “amazing and working very hard to keep us safe.”

“Thank you to those who are working so hard to make sure we can exist for another 130 years,” the winery added.

There are three large fires burning in Napa County at this time. All three fires remain at 0% containment.

Latest Stories: