Niles Canyon Road closed for bridge replacement

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (BCN) – Niles Canyon Road will be closed in both directions on Sunday between Fremont and Sunol to complete a bridge replacement project.

SR-84 (Niles Canyon Road) remains closed through tomorrow morning while @CaltransD4 continues to work on the the Alameda Creek Bridge. Thanks for your patience. Please drive safe. https://t.co/3QlpdChDAm — CHP Dublin Area (@CHPDublin) December 5, 2021

Sunday is the second full day of the closure on Niles Canyon, also known as State Route 84, from Palomares Road in Fremont to Main Street in Sunol, according to Caltrans.

Railings on the Alameda Creek Bridge are being replaced, and the work includes removing rail and concrete, and installing new reinforcement bars.

The closure began Friday night. Motorists are being detoured around the project, via Interstate 680 and Mission Boulevard.

The road will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, according to Caltrans.

Copyright © 2021 by Bay City News, Inc.