(KRON) — Niles Canyon Road between Mission Boulevard in Fremont and Main Street in Sunol has reopened, according to a press release from Caltrans. The section of State Route 84 had been closed for several days due to debris on the roadway from flooding. Guardrails along the section of roadway were also repaired.

Caltrans crews worked 12-hour shifts to clear the roadway and open it to public as soon as possible. The agency urged motorists to be cautious navigating the roadway due to ongoing rain and storm-weather conditions that could potentially cause debris to spill out onto the roadway again.

“Hazardous conditions created by rain and wind may make it necessary to close the road again,” Caltrans said in the press release.

The miles-long section of roadway was closed in both directions last weekend due to a landslide and flooding.