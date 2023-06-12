SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The man accused of fatally stabbing Cash App founder Bob Lee in San Francisco earlier this year is due in court Tuesday morning. Nima Momeni is charged with murder in Lee’s death.

Momeni drove Lee to a secluded area near SF’s Rincon Hill neighborhood and fatally stabbed him three times with a kitchen knife, prosecutors allege. Two of the stab wounds penetrated Lee’s chest with the fatal strike, puncturing the tech mogul’s heart.

Despite initial speculation that Lee had been the victim of random street crime, police maintain the two men knew each other. Prior to the stabbing, Lee had allegedly been hanging out with Momeni’s sister, Khazar Elyassnia, which led to an argument between the two men with Momeni expressing concerns that his sister had been doing drugs with Lee.

Having parted company with his previous lawyer, public defender Paula Canney, Momeni is expected to appear with his new attorney, Miami-based “celebrity defense lawyer,” Saam Zangeneh on Tuesday.