SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A trial date for accused Bob Lee killer Nima Momeni was set for March 15, 2024, during a court appearance Thursday in which Momeni’s lawyers requested a change of venue. Attorneys for Momeni expressed disgust at the publication of photos showing Momeni in his cell by a local news outlet.

Momeni’s lawyers said in their 27 years of practicing law, they had never had pretrial images like the ones that were published taken without a client’s consent. The judge at Thursday’s proceedings said that an internal investigation was underway regarding the photos.

Momeni’s legal team includes San Francisco lawyer Tony Brass and Florida “celebrity attorney” Saam Zangeneh, along with Bradford Cohen, another Florida-based attorney.

Momeni was arrested in mid-April following the April 4 fatal stabbing of Cash App founder Bob Lee. While initial reaction to Lee’s stabbing suggested the tech entrepreneur had been killed by a homeless person or been a victim of random street crime, court testimony has since revealed that the two men knew each other.

Lee was with Momeni’s sister Khazar Momeni in the hours prior to his killing. Prosecutors argue that Nima Momeni stabbed Lee after confronting him about his relationship to his sister and whether the two had been taking drugs together.

Khazar Momeni was arrested in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood earlier this week and charged with suspicion of DUI.

In requesting a change of venue, Momeni’s attorneys argue that Bob Lee was a celebrity in the Bay Area tech world — comparing him to a Los Angeles Lakers player in LA — and it’s therefore impossible to have a fair trial in SF.

In addition to filing a motion for a change of venue, Momeni’s attorneys Thursday filed a motion to show cause because they asked to release Momeni’s car without fees, which wasn’t honored despite having a judge’s signed order.