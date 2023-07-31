(KRON) — Accused killer Nima Momeni is due back in court on Monday morning for a preliminary hearing, and he will have a new attorney by his side.

Momeni faces murder charges in the stabbing death of Cash App founder Bob Lee. He previously pleaded not guilty to the charges last month.

Not long after, Momeni’s previous attorney stepped down from the case citing a conflict of interest. Momeni hired a celebrity defense attorney named Saam Zangeneh to take over the case.

This is a developing story. Please stick with KRON for updates from the courtroom.