SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The man accused of stabbing Cash App founder Bob Lee to death in the overnight hours of April 4 is due in court at 9 a.m. Tuesday. Nima Momeni will get a second chance this morning to enter his plea.

The 38-year-old man is accused of fatally stabbing Lee with a kitchen knife just off the Embarcadero in San Francisco. Momeni was arrested in his Emeryville home on April 13 and charged with one count of murder. Prosecutors are seeking no bail.

Prosecutors said Momeni drove Lee to a dark area, stabbed him and sped off, leaving Lee to die. The motive is still unclear, but officials said that Lee was friends with Momeni’s sister. Prosecutors said hours before the fatal attack, Momeni confronted Lee about whether his sister was doing drugs or anything inappropriate. Disturbing video of Lee’s final moments show him calling 911 for help.

Lee was a star in the tech world including starting Cash App in 2013. His death made national news and rocked the tech industry.

Momeni is a fellow tech executive and the founder of Expand IT, a Bay Area technology and security company. He has had previous scrapes with the law, according to police reports. Emeryville Police Department records show he was accused of attacking a woman in 2022, for which no charges ended up being filed.